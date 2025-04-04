About this product
D9-Hi D9 Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar
Bake Boxx – Delta 9 300MG THC
Explore a flavor sensation with Bake Boxx Cookies’ 300mg Delta-9 Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar. Immerse yourself in the perfect blend of pumpkin spice goodness and premium Delta-9 THC infusion. Elevate your treat experience with this soft and chewy delight, where gourmet excellence meets cannabis-infused pleasure in every bite.
• Delta 9 THC edible cookie bar: 300mg
• Gluten Free, Vegan, Dairy Free, and Egg Free
• Edible Delta 9 THC Brownie per Pack
• Third Party Lab Tested
• Must be 21 years or older
Embark on a journey of autumnal delight with Bake Boxx Cookies’ newest creation – the 300mg Delta-9 Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar. Immerse yourself in the warm and comforting embrace of pumpkin spice goodness, artfully blended with the premium quality of Delta-9 THC infusion. This soft and chewy delight offers a symphony of flavors, bringing the essence of fall to each meticulously crafted bar. Indulge in the perfect fusion of gourmet excellence and cannabis-infused pleasure, making every bite a cozy and delectable experience.
Our Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar is a testament to the artistry of Bake Boxx Cookies. This seasonal delight transcends expectations, delivering a soft and chewy masterpiece infused with 300mg of Delta-9 THC. Let the aromatic notes of pumpkin spice dance on your palate as you savor the harmonious balance of gourmet excellence and cannabis-infused indulgence. Elevate your treat experience and embrace the spirit of fall with this delightful creation that promises to warm your senses with every delicious bite.
INGREDIENTS
Vegan cane sugar, brown rice flour,nut meg, clove, natrual pumpkin flavor all natural cinnamon, potato starch, organic okara flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo bean flour, organic pea starch, white rice flour, baking powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, non-gmo cornstarch, monocalcium phosphate), natural color,organic vanilla powder (organic cane sugar, organic vanilla bean extractives) sea salt, natural flavor, xanthan gum, hemp extract (cannabis sativa).
Allergen information: Contains Wheat, Soy. Manufactured in a facility which produces products that contain dairy, egg, and soy.
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
