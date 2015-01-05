About this product
1.0 g
95%+ Δ8THC
5% terpenes
Delta 8 Disposable Vape Product Description
Descriptions: Breath activation Disposable
SATIVA
Serving Size:950 MG
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Δ8THC oil and Sour Diesel strain
Battery Capacity (1g):350mAh
Rechargeable: charger not included
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Sour Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with