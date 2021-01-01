About this product
Delta 8 THC infused Gummies Juicy Pineapple Product Description
Vegan
Total D8 THC Content: 600mg
D8 THC Content Per Gummy:60mg
Gummies per Pack:10
Container: Resealable Mylar bags
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn syrup, Fruit Pectin, Distilled Water, Delta8 THC distillate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate, Baking soda, Citric Acid,
Delta 8 Origin Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content:<0.3%
About this brand
Aventus 8
Aventus 8 is a Miami based distributor and manufacturer of high-end artisan hemp products focusing on the delta 8 market. We are the largest delta 8 nano - tech chocolate companies in the United States and take pride in our unique luxury direction. We are one of a handful companies that focus on vape pod variations offering magnetic pods and luxury batteries all at an affordable price.