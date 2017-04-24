DELTA-8 VAPE CARTRIDGES KING LOUIS

by Aventus 8
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Aventus Delta-8 vape cartridges feature full spectrum cannabinoid and terpene blends conceived to give you the maximum effects.

1000mg full oil
950 mg total cannabinoids
5% terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, or other cutting agent
derived from Natural hemp grown in California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado
Delta-8 THC is a strong cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.

Product Description

Description: Battery and breath-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material
Indica
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Polycarbonate
Ingredients: Natural Spectrum Delta-8 THC oil and King Louis Indica terpene.

About this strain

King Louis XIII, also known as "King Louis," "Louis XIII Kush" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

Questions about King Louis strain

Is King Louis an indica or sativa?

King Louis is an indica.

How does King Louis make you feel?

King Louis makes you feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy.

How does King Louis taste?

King Louis tastes earthy like pine and is pungent.

What terpenes are in King Louis?

King Louis features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to King Louis?

Strains similar to King Louis include Gummiez, Holy Grail Kush, Khalifa Kush, and Pineapple Preserves.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aventus 8
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
