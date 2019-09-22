About this product
Our Delta 8 disposable vape is the most effective Delta 8 disposable available and contains 95% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 normally gives an uplifting feel with a relaxing energy. Aventus delta 8 disposable vape contains approximately:
1.0 g
95%+ Δ8THC
5% terpenes
Delta 8 Disposable Vape Product Description
Descriptions: Breath activation Disposable
INDICA
Serving Size:950 MG
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Δ8THC oil and ZKITTELZ strain
Battery Capacity (1g):350mAh
Rechargeable: charger not included
About this strain
Purple Zkittlez by Ethos Genetics is a cross of Purple Punch and Zkittlez that offers a rich flavor alongside a potent high. With beautiful purple hues, the trichomes stand out, producing a grape-forward, fruity array of deliciousness. If you are a fan of old school purps, this is a great new strain to fall in love with.
Purple Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
22% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
22% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Aventus 8
Aventus 8 is a Miami based distributor and manufacturer of high-end artisan hemp products focusing on the delta 8 market. We are the largest delta 8 nano - tech chocolate companies in the United States and take pride in our unique luxury direction. We are one of a handful companies that focus on vape pod variations offering magnetic pods and luxury batteries all at an affordable price.