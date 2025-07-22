About this product
Aventus8 Apex Super Blend Disposable Vape – Sativa / Hybrid / Indica Dual Flavor System
Step into a new era of vaping with the Aventus8 Apex Super Blend Disposable — a powerful, high-capacity device engineered for flexibility, flavor, and full-spectrum effects. Infused with a potent 6,000mg of hemp-derived extract, this vape offers a legal, compliant, and powerful cannabis experience in line with federal guidelines under the 2018 Farm Bill.
Unlike other cannabinoids, Delta-9 is the primary compound responsible for the classic cannabis effect. Our formulation delivers real Delta-9 derived from premium hemp, ensuring both authenticity and effectiveness — all while staying within the legal limit of 0.3% Delta-9 by dry weight.
With its dual-chamber system, the Apex lets you Switch & Mix between two distinct strains—tailored to energize, balance, or relax—so you’re always in control of your vibe. Whether you’re starting your day with a creative lift (Sativa), seeking balance and focus (Hybrid), or winding down into calm relaxation (Indica), this device adapts to your lifestyle.
Engineered for performance, the Apex features a custom coil for ultra-smooth vapor, a digital screen that displays battery and usage info, and a USB-C charging port for fast, convenient recharging. Sleek, portable, and powerful—it's everything you want in a premium disposable vape.
Also comes in a sealed "Chubby Jar" for safety, convenient storage, and future use with other hemp products.
🔋 USB-C Rechargeable
📟 Digital Display with Battery & Puff Count
🍃 6,000mg Hemp-Derived Delta-9
🌿 Dual-Chamber System – Sativa / Hybrid / Indica Options
🔄 Switch & Mix Flavor Control
🚫 For Adults 21+ Only
🏭 Manufactured for: Aventus8 - Deltapex
Dual Chamber Disposable Vape 6G. Delta 9 - Sour Diesel - Wedding Cake
by Aventus 8
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
