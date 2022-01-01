OUR EXCLUSIVE LEAFLY PACK CONSISTS OF THE FOLLOWING:



1 BATTERY (SILVER OR GOLD)



1 VAPE POD (FLAVOR OF CHOICE)



2 FREE PRE-ROLLS



2 FREE DARK CHOCOLATES



VALUED AT OVER $100, YOURS AT A SPECIAL RATE OF $49.99



POD DETAILS:



91% Delta 8 = 910mg per pods

Infused w/ Organic Full Spectrum terpenes encourages the Entourage Effect experience

Ultra-Premium Copper Core Magnetic Pod: Lead-Free, Heavy Metal-Free

Safest Delta-8 in the market guaranteed FREE of pesticides, synthetic viscosity blends,

PG, VG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E Acetate

Ingredients: Organic hemp derived Delta 8 Distillate + Full Spectrum terpenes.



BATTERY:



Say goodbye to disposable vape pens with this unique rechargeable vaporizer battery. With a "buttonless" design and a long battery life, you will get the best experience out of our quality controlled premium Delta 8 vape and pods. Just inhale and enjoy your Aventus8 vape Experience.

Lithium battery- 350 MAH

Matte/Chrome finish

USB charger included

Colors: Gold/Silver

CHOCOLATE:



Aventus8 Artisan Chocolate Is made in the USA by Local French Chocolatiers with the finest ingredients. We take pride in our products and assure that every small batch is made to perfection.

We source our flowers from the finest small batch growers in the USA, who within their own right are considered artisan hemp grower.

KOSHER-VEGAN

2 units (50mg/ per unit) of Aventus8 Artisan Chocolate.

100mg Nano Delta-8.



