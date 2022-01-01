About this product
OUR EXCLUSIVE LEAFLY PACK CONSISTS OF THE FOLLOWING:
1 BATTERY (SILVER OR GOLD)
1 VAPE POD (FLAVOR OF CHOICE)
2 FREE PRE-ROLLS
2 FREE DARK CHOCOLATES
VALUED AT OVER $100, YOURS AT A SPECIAL RATE OF $49.99
POD DETAILS:
91% Delta 8 = 910mg per pods
Infused w/ Organic Full Spectrum terpenes encourages the Entourage Effect experience
Ultra-Premium Copper Core Magnetic Pod: Lead-Free, Heavy Metal-Free
Safest Delta-8 in the market guaranteed FREE of pesticides, synthetic viscosity blends,
PG, VG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E Acetate
Ingredients: Organic hemp derived Delta 8 Distillate + Full Spectrum terpenes.
BATTERY:
Say goodbye to disposable vape pens with this unique rechargeable vaporizer battery. With a "buttonless" design and a long battery life, you will get the best experience out of our quality controlled premium Delta 8 vape and pods. Just inhale and enjoy your Aventus8 vape Experience.
Lithium battery- 350 MAH
Matte/Chrome finish
USB charger included
Colors: Gold/Silver
CHOCOLATE:
Aventus8 Artisan Chocolate Is made in the USA by Local French Chocolatiers with the finest ingredients. We take pride in our products and assure that every small batch is made to perfection.
We source our flowers from the finest small batch growers in the USA, who within their own right are considered artisan hemp grower.
KOSHER-VEGAN
2 units (50mg/ per unit) of Aventus8 Artisan Chocolate.
100mg Nano Delta-8.
About this brand
Aventus 8
AVENTUS 8 IS A FLORIDA BASED LUXURY ARTISAN CANNABINOID COMPANY. WE FOCUS ON THE DELTA 8 - THCO- HHC - D10, MARKET. WE OFFER AMAZING PRODUCTS TO THE MARKET AND OUR CLIENTS. WE TAKE PRIDE IN WHAT WE DO BY USING THE CLEANEST AND BEST CANNABINOID PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY HAS TO OFFER. OUR KNOWLEDGE OF CANNABINOID FORMULATIONS IS A GIFT AND TALENT, AND OUR GOAL IS TO SHARE IT WITH YOU.
