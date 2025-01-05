About this product
LIT! THC DIAMOND DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN, 3G APPLE GELATO HYBRID
Aventus 8Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
Apple Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sour Apple with Gelato #33. Apple Gelato produces somewhat energizing effects. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel energetic, relaxed, and happy. Apple Gelato is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Apple Gelato tastes like apples, with a sweet chemical undertone. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best grown indoors. Apple Gelato was originally bred by Alien Genetics.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item