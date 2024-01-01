About this product
Rainbow Grape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Rainbow Crushers and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Rainbow Grape is known to have a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Rainbow Grape features Myrcene as the dominant terpene. We are still learning about Rainbow Grapes effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Grape, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
