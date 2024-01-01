About this product
About this strain
Starberry, also known as "Star Berry," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Starbud with Blueberry. This strain produces calming effects that leave you feeling mentally stimulated but physically relaxed. Consumers love Starberry for its sour flavor profile that features notes of tart fruit and sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain and insomnia. Starberry's THC level hovers around 20% and will leave you locked to your sofa with continued use. Starberry was originally bred by HortiLab. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Starberry before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.