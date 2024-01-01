LIVE ROSIN STARBERRY HYBRID TORCH THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN 2.5G

by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Embark on a cosmic journey with Star Berry, a flavor that blends the sweetness of ripe berries with a hint of celestial magic. Each spoonful is a burst of fruity wonder that will leave your taste buds sparkling with delight. Embark on a journey of disposable hemp delight with our Live Rosin THC-A blend, expertly complemented by the Diamond 2.0 device. Built from the ground up, the Diamond 2.0 boasts three cutting-edge technologies: the Firebug engine, Focus Flow, and Vision+ Display. These innovations effortlessly deliver an unparalleled consistency, flavor, and effects blend. Our potent THC-A Rosin blend elevates your experience with optimal THC-A levels, enriched by Delta 9 and natural terpenes. Explore a specially curated selection of ten flavors designed to provide a rich, full-flavored experience, puff after puff. Experience Live Rosin THC-A and Diamond 2.0. Type: Hybrid Blend: Live Rosin Blend Main Cannabinoid: THC-a Active Cannabinoid: Delta-8 Device: Diamond 2.0 Capacity: 2.5g Type: Disposable Finish: White Soft Finish Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

About this strain

Starberry, also known as "Star Berry," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Starbud with Blueberry. This strain produces calming effects that leave you feeling mentally stimulated but physically relaxed. Consumers love Starberry for its sour flavor profile that features notes of tart fruit and sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain and insomnia. Starberry's THC level hovers around 20% and will leave you locked to your sofa with continued use. Starberry was originally bred by HortiLab. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Starberry before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aventus 8
Aventus 8
Shop products
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
Notice a problem?Report this item