About this product
Magic Sod Sleep Gummies are expertly crafted to promote deep relaxation and restful sleep, combining a powerful blend of cannabinoids and melatonin for optimal nighttime support. Each gummy contains 40mg of CBD, 5mg of CBG, 5mg of CBN, and melatonin, working together to help ease stress, calm the mind, and improve sleep quality.
Infused with a delicious Strawberry flavor, these gummies offer a sweet and fruity taste, making your bedtime routine both enjoyable and effective. With 15 gummies per pack, the total cannabinoid content reaches 750mg, ensuring a potent and long-lasting supply for consistent sleep support.
CBD is known for its calming and anti-inflammatory properties, while CBG enhances relaxation and CBN helps induce deeper sleep. The added melatonin supports the body’s natural sleep cycle, making these gummies an excellent choice for those struggling with insomnia, restless nights, or general sleep disturbances.
Designed for easy consumption and precise dosing, Magic Sod Sleep Gummies provide a convenient and effective way to unwind after a long day. Made with high-quality ingredients and carefully tested for consistency and potency, these gummies are a natural and reliable sleep aid for anyone seeking better rest and rejuvenation.
Infused with a delicious Strawberry flavor, these gummies offer a sweet and fruity taste, making your bedtime routine both enjoyable and effective. With 15 gummies per pack, the total cannabinoid content reaches 750mg, ensuring a potent and long-lasting supply for consistent sleep support.
CBD is known for its calming and anti-inflammatory properties, while CBG enhances relaxation and CBN helps induce deeper sleep. The added melatonin supports the body’s natural sleep cycle, making these gummies an excellent choice for those struggling with insomnia, restless nights, or general sleep disturbances.
Designed for easy consumption and precise dosing, Magic Sod Sleep Gummies provide a convenient and effective way to unwind after a long day. Made with high-quality ingredients and carefully tested for consistency and potency, these gummies are a natural and reliable sleep aid for anyone seeking better rest and rejuvenation.
MAGICSOD SLEEP CBD-CBG-CBN MELATONIN GUMMY 750MG - STRAWBERRY
by Aventus 8
Hemp CBD ediblesTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
Magic Sod Sleep Gummies are expertly crafted to promote deep relaxation and restful sleep, combining a powerful blend of cannabinoids and melatonin for optimal nighttime support. Each gummy contains 40mg of CBD, 5mg of CBG, 5mg of CBN, and melatonin, working together to help ease stress, calm the mind, and improve sleep quality.
Infused with a delicious Strawberry flavor, these gummies offer a sweet and fruity taste, making your bedtime routine both enjoyable and effective. With 15 gummies per pack, the total cannabinoid content reaches 750mg, ensuring a potent and long-lasting supply for consistent sleep support.
CBD is known for its calming and anti-inflammatory properties, while CBG enhances relaxation and CBN helps induce deeper sleep. The added melatonin supports the body’s natural sleep cycle, making these gummies an excellent choice for those struggling with insomnia, restless nights, or general sleep disturbances.
Designed for easy consumption and precise dosing, Magic Sod Sleep Gummies provide a convenient and effective way to unwind after a long day. Made with high-quality ingredients and carefully tested for consistency and potency, these gummies are a natural and reliable sleep aid for anyone seeking better rest and rejuvenation.
Infused with a delicious Strawberry flavor, these gummies offer a sweet and fruity taste, making your bedtime routine both enjoyable and effective. With 15 gummies per pack, the total cannabinoid content reaches 750mg, ensuring a potent and long-lasting supply for consistent sleep support.
CBD is known for its calming and anti-inflammatory properties, while CBG enhances relaxation and CBN helps induce deeper sleep. The added melatonin supports the body’s natural sleep cycle, making these gummies an excellent choice for those struggling with insomnia, restless nights, or general sleep disturbances.
Designed for easy consumption and precise dosing, Magic Sod Sleep Gummies provide a convenient and effective way to unwind after a long day. Made with high-quality ingredients and carefully tested for consistency and potency, these gummies are a natural and reliable sleep aid for anyone seeking better rest and rejuvenation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
Notice a problem?Report this item