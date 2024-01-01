About this product
Full Spectrum CBD oil drops are a fantastic source for elevated wellness and vitality. We offer 9 delicious fan favorite flavors to choose from. Our oils are made from ultra premium organically grown hemp. Enjoy the great taste and aroma of authentic nutritional, flavored CBD oil.
100% Organic Non-GMO
Lab-tested to be free from pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers
Derived from American Hemp guaranteed to contain less than 0.2% THC
30ml Bottle 30 full dropper servings
1 full dropper contains 33mg of CBD
Suggested Use 1-2 full dropper daily
Tested By CannaSafe: tincture-lab-report
What is CBD Oil?
CBD stands for Cannabidiol (Can-a-bid-i-ol). Cannabidiol is a main component of cannabis and in an all natural class of molecules called cannabinoids, found in the plant genus, Cannabis Sativa L. CBD makes up to 40% of the plant and is just one of over 100 compounds found in cannabis (including both hemp and marijuana). Out of all of these compounds, CBD and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) are almost always present in the highest concentrations They are, therefore, the most researched of all the phytocannabinoids found in cannabis. CBD is the non-psychoactive component that can hold a wide variety of potential benefits. It does not induce the high feelings that THC does. The human body actually has a system known as the endocannabinoid system. It utilizes cannabinoids in a variety of ways in the body. CBD oil is the purest form of cannabidiol extract from the hemp or marijuana plant, found in tincture form.
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
