About this product
AVENTUS 8 ARTISAN CHOCOLATE IS MADE IN THE USA BY LOCAL FRENCH CHOCOLATIERS WITH THE FINEST INGREDIENTS. WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR PRODUCTS AND ASSURE THAT EVERY SMALL BATCH IS MADE TO PERFECTION.
WE SOURCE OUR FLOWERS FROM THE FINEST SMALL BATCH GROWERS IN THE USA, WHO WITHIN THEIR OWN RIGHT ARE CONSIDERED ARTISAN HEMP GROWER.
KOSHER-VEGAN-HALAL
1 UNIT (50MG/ PER UNIT) OF AVENTUS8 ARTISAN CHOCOLATE.
100MG NANO DELTA-8.
About this strain
White Chocolate by Sin City Seeds is a sweet, sativa-dominant hybrid. This strain is a cross between Chocolope and White Moonshine. It offers a wide range of flavors, from melon rind and cherry to pronounced notes of herbs and spices. White Chocolate jumpstarts creativity whiling contributing a warm, stimulating buzz to the body. This plant’s manageable growth and exotic aromas make it a treat to cultivate and a pleasure to consume.
White Chocolate effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
60% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
20% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Spasticity
20% of people say it helps with spasticity
About this brand
Aventus 8
AVENTUS 8 IS A FLORIDA BASED LUXURY ARTISAN CANNABINOID COMPANY. WE FOCUS ON THE DELTA 8 - THCO- HHC - D10, MARKET. WE OFFER AMAZING PRODUCTS TO THE MARKET AND OUR CLIENTS. WE TAKE PRIDE IN WHAT WE DO BY USING THE CLEANEST AND BEST CANNABINOID PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY HAS TO OFFER. OUR KNOWLEDGE OF CANNABINOID FORMULATIONS IS A GIFT AND TALENT, AND OUR GOAL IS TO SHARE IT WITH YOU.
