Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, California Sour Diesel combines genetics from Sour Diesel Bx3 and Headband. While Sour Diesel is known for its racing euphoria, this cross delivers a heavier body high and a more gentle buzz. California Sour Diesel holds onto a pungent diesel aroma while its buds retain a light green coloring. Enjoy this strain while on the move, or else you might find yourself stuck to your seat.