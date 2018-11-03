About this product
PREMIUM DELTA8
SOUR DIESEL HONEY
2000MG PER BOTTLE
OIL SUPPLEMENT
1 FL OZ/30ML
About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, California Sour Diesel combines genetics from Sour Diesel Bx3 and Headband. While Sour Diesel is known for its racing euphoria, this cross delivers a heavier body high and a more gentle buzz. California Sour Diesel holds onto a pungent diesel aroma while its buds retain a light green coloring. Enjoy this strain while on the move, or else you might find yourself stuck to your seat.
California Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
75% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
75% of people say it helps with inflammation
Anxiety
75% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Aventus 8
Aventus 8 is a Miami based distributor and manufacturer of high-end artisan hemp products focusing on the delta 8 market. We are the largest delta 8 nano - tech chocolate companies in the United States and take pride in our unique luxury direction. We are one of a handful companies that focus on vape pod variations offering magnetic pods and luxury batteries all at an affordable price.