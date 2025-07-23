About this product
2mL Disposable OozeX Vape Pen – Blissful Profile
Strain Blend: Frost OG × Gelato
Cannabinoid Blend: 625mg HHC · 915mg Delta-8 THC · 10mg THCP · 135mg CBN · Terpenes
Elevate your mood and unwind with the OozeX 2mL Disposable Vape Pen, crafted for those seeking a blissful and soothing experience. Featuring a harmonious blend of Frost OG and Gelato, this formula offers a balanced hybrid effect that encourages calm, clarity, and a gentle mental uplift.
The cannabinoid blend includes 625mg of HHC, 915mg of Delta-8 THC, 10mg of THCP, and 135mg of CBN, working synergistically to promote a smooth, relaxing experience with just the right amount of mental stimulation. Infused with a tailored terpene profile, this pen provides a consistent and enjoyable session every time.
With a compact, draw-activated 2mL disposable design, the OozeX pen requires no charging or refilling—perfect for on-the-go use. It’s ideal for users looking for a dependable vape with a mellow, uplifting vibe.
Strain Blend: Frost OG × Gelato
Cannabinoid Blend: 625mg HHC · 915mg Delta-8 THC · 10mg THCP · 135mg CBN · Terpenes
Elevate your mood and unwind with the OozeX 2mL Disposable Vape Pen, crafted for those seeking a blissful and soothing experience. Featuring a harmonious blend of Frost OG and Gelato, this formula offers a balanced hybrid effect that encourages calm, clarity, and a gentle mental uplift.
The cannabinoid blend includes 625mg of HHC, 915mg of Delta-8 THC, 10mg of THCP, and 135mg of CBN, working synergistically to promote a smooth, relaxing experience with just the right amount of mental stimulation. Infused with a tailored terpene profile, this pen provides a consistent and enjoyable session every time.
With a compact, draw-activated 2mL disposable design, the OozeX pen requires no charging or refilling—perfect for on-the-go use. It’s ideal for users looking for a dependable vape with a mellow, uplifting vibe.
Fulfillment
About this product
2mL Disposable OozeX Vape Pen – Blissful Profile
Strain Blend: Frost OG × Gelato
Cannabinoid Blend: 625mg HHC · 915mg Delta-8 THC · 10mg THCP · 135mg CBN · Terpenes
Elevate your mood and unwind with the OozeX 2mL Disposable Vape Pen, crafted for those seeking a blissful and soothing experience. Featuring a harmonious blend of Frost OG and Gelato, this formula offers a balanced hybrid effect that encourages calm, clarity, and a gentle mental uplift.
The cannabinoid blend includes 625mg of HHC, 915mg of Delta-8 THC, 10mg of THCP, and 135mg of CBN, working synergistically to promote a smooth, relaxing experience with just the right amount of mental stimulation. Infused with a tailored terpene profile, this pen provides a consistent and enjoyable session every time.
With a compact, draw-activated 2mL disposable design, the OozeX pen requires no charging or refilling—perfect for on-the-go use. It’s ideal for users looking for a dependable vape with a mellow, uplifting vibe.
Strain Blend: Frost OG × Gelato
Cannabinoid Blend: 625mg HHC · 915mg Delta-8 THC · 10mg THCP · 135mg CBN · Terpenes
Elevate your mood and unwind with the OozeX 2mL Disposable Vape Pen, crafted for those seeking a blissful and soothing experience. Featuring a harmonious blend of Frost OG and Gelato, this formula offers a balanced hybrid effect that encourages calm, clarity, and a gentle mental uplift.
The cannabinoid blend includes 625mg of HHC, 915mg of Delta-8 THC, 10mg of THCP, and 135mg of CBN, working synergistically to promote a smooth, relaxing experience with just the right amount of mental stimulation. Infused with a tailored terpene profile, this pen provides a consistent and enjoyable session every time.
With a compact, draw-activated 2mL disposable design, the OozeX pen requires no charging or refilling—perfect for on-the-go use. It’s ideal for users looking for a dependable vape with a mellow, uplifting vibe.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
Notice a problem?Report this item