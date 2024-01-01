Pound Cake 2G Disposables vape

Hybrid THC 28% CBD 1%
Savor the rich, buttery flavors of THC-P Pound Cake in a user-friendly disposable format that promises both convenience and potency.
Gourmet pound cake flavor.
Ready to use out of the box.
Quick onset of effects
Indulge in the decadent, buttery goodness of Half Bak'd Primo Disposable in THC-P Pound Cake. Ideal for those who appreciate the finer things, this vape delivers sophisticated flavor with ease.

Rich, buttery pound cake flavor for a luxurious vaping experience.
Discreet and stylish design for vaping on the go.
Potent THC-P offers quick and effective relief.
About this strain

Pound Cake Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain was bred for astronomical yields (~600 gr/m2) and thick resin coatings with little maintenance; make sure to give it plenty of space to grow. Pound Cake Auto has a delectable flavor profile of sweet, berry, doughy, nutty, and creamy notes, and offers energizing, happy effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pound Cake Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

