Get our Amazing deal, The starter Pack 1 battery and 1 pod + 2 Free Dark Chocolates for only 69.99$
PREMIUM DELTA 8
100% NATURAL
INDICA and SATIVA
91% Delta 8 = 910mg per pods
Infused w/ Organic Full Spectrum terpenes encourages the Entourage Effect experience
Ultra-Premium Copper Core Magnetic Pod: Lead-Free, Heavy Metal-Free
Safest Delta-8 in the market guaranteed FREE of pesticides, synthetic viscosity blends, PG, VG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E Acetate
Ingredients: Organic hemp derived Delta 8 Distillate + Full Spectrum terpenes. Works w/ Aventus8 Signature Starter Kit Battery available in Silver or Gold
2 UNITS (50MG/ PER UNIT) OF AVENTUS8 ARTISAN CHOCOLATE.
About this brand
Aventus 8
Aventus 8 is a Miami based distributor and manufacturer of high-end artisan hemp products focusing on the delta 8 market. We are the largest delta 8 nano - tech chocolate companies in the United States and take pride in our unique luxury direction. We are one of a handful companies that focus on vape pod variations offering magnetic pods and luxury batteries all at an affordable price.