THC CANDYLAND Full Spectrum 510 Thread Vape Cartridge 1000mg 1 gram
Sativa THC 19% CBD —
About this strain
Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland's thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. Patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
