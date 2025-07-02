About this product
The Strongest Super Blend Premium THC Disposable Vape 3ML
Designed for the sophisticated and discerning user, this high-performance device offers an unparalleled combination of flavors, experiences, and convenience. Explore the superior quality and unmatched power of our premium disposable, bringing your mood and mind on an unforgettable journey.
One of the standout features of this vape pen is the slider with switchable terpenes. With the options of Hybrid, Indica, and Sativa, you can choose which terpene you want to inhale, giving you the power to customize your vaping experience based on your mood, desires, and preferences.
But that's not all! THE STRONGEST - CAKE/LEMON HEFTY is packed with 3000MG of total cannabinoids, ensuring a long-lasting and fulfilling experience. The delicious Cake flavor, enhanced by the zesty LEMON HEFTY twist, will make your each puff a memorable moment of indulgence.
DISPOSABLE:
Capacity: 3.5ML
USB-C Chargning Port (Charger not included)
Natural Terpenes
Terpene Switchable Slider
Voltage Control
INGRIDIENTS: SUPERBLEND - 3000MG
DELTA 8 THC
DELTA 9 THC
DELTA 10 THC
HHC
THC-P
LIVE RESIN
Designed for the sophisticated and discerning user, this high-performance device offers an unparalleled combination of flavors, experiences, and convenience. Explore the superior quality and unmatched power of our premium disposable, bringing your mood and mind on an unforgettable journey.
One of the standout features of this vape pen is the slider with switchable terpenes. With the options of Hybrid, Indica, and Sativa, you can choose which terpene you want to inhale, giving you the power to customize your vaping experience based on your mood, desires, and preferences.
But that's not all! THE STRONGEST - CAKE/LEMON HEFTY is packed with 3000MG of total cannabinoids, ensuring a long-lasting and fulfilling experience. The delicious Cake flavor, enhanced by the zesty LEMON HEFTY twist, will make your each puff a memorable moment of indulgence.
DISPOSABLE:
Capacity: 3.5ML
USB-C Chargning Port (Charger not included)
Natural Terpenes
Terpene Switchable Slider
Voltage Control
INGRIDIENTS: SUPERBLEND - 3000MG
DELTA 8 THC
DELTA 9 THC
DELTA 10 THC
HHC
THC-P
LIVE RESIN
THE STRONGEST - SUPER BLEND THC 3000MG -CAKE/LEMON HEFTY - 3IN1 - Sativa - Hybrid - Indica
by Aventus 8
Portable VaporizersTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
The Strongest Super Blend Premium THC Disposable Vape 3ML
Designed for the sophisticated and discerning user, this high-performance device offers an unparalleled combination of flavors, experiences, and convenience. Explore the superior quality and unmatched power of our premium disposable, bringing your mood and mind on an unforgettable journey.
One of the standout features of this vape pen is the slider with switchable terpenes. With the options of Hybrid, Indica, and Sativa, you can choose which terpene you want to inhale, giving you the power to customize your vaping experience based on your mood, desires, and preferences.
But that's not all! THE STRONGEST - CAKE/LEMON HEFTY is packed with 3000MG of total cannabinoids, ensuring a long-lasting and fulfilling experience. The delicious Cake flavor, enhanced by the zesty LEMON HEFTY twist, will make your each puff a memorable moment of indulgence.
DISPOSABLE:
Capacity: 3.5ML
USB-C Chargning Port (Charger not included)
Natural Terpenes
Terpene Switchable Slider
Voltage Control
INGRIDIENTS: SUPERBLEND - 3000MG
DELTA 8 THC
DELTA 9 THC
DELTA 10 THC
HHC
THC-P
LIVE RESIN
Designed for the sophisticated and discerning user, this high-performance device offers an unparalleled combination of flavors, experiences, and convenience. Explore the superior quality and unmatched power of our premium disposable, bringing your mood and mind on an unforgettable journey.
One of the standout features of this vape pen is the slider with switchable terpenes. With the options of Hybrid, Indica, and Sativa, you can choose which terpene you want to inhale, giving you the power to customize your vaping experience based on your mood, desires, and preferences.
But that's not all! THE STRONGEST - CAKE/LEMON HEFTY is packed with 3000MG of total cannabinoids, ensuring a long-lasting and fulfilling experience. The delicious Cake flavor, enhanced by the zesty LEMON HEFTY twist, will make your each puff a memorable moment of indulgence.
DISPOSABLE:
Capacity: 3.5ML
USB-C Chargning Port (Charger not included)
Natural Terpenes
Terpene Switchable Slider
Voltage Control
INGRIDIENTS: SUPERBLEND - 3000MG
DELTA 8 THC
DELTA 9 THC
DELTA 10 THC
HHC
THC-P
LIVE RESIN
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
Notice a problem?Report this item