Introducing Torch Diamond Drops Gummies – your vegan ticket to ultimate relaxation. Packed with 5000mg of wellness in each jar, these gummies are a guilt-free indulgence.
Crafted with care for both you and the planet, these gummies are 100% vegan. With 250mg of pure relaxation in every bite, they offer a mini escape from the chaos of daily life.
With 20 delectable gummies per jar, you can share the bliss with friends or keep it all to yourself. These gummies are a party in a jar, delivering 5000mg of tranquility in each dose. Say hello to serenity and bid farewell to stress.
Description:
20 Gummies 7000MG, THC-A + Delta-9, 250MG Per Gummy.
Ingredients:
Sugar
Corn Syrup
distilled water
Pectin
Citric Acid
Sodium
Citrate
Natural Flavoring
Coloring
Vegan Gummies
Certificate of Analysis (COA)
Berries And Cream - Torch Diamond Drop Blend Gummies
WARNING: For adult use only. Must be 21 or older to purchase. Consult your physician before use. If experiencing adverse reactions, discontinue use. Use at your own risk. Do not use while pregnant, nursing, driving, or operating heavy machinery. If failing a drug screening is detrimental to your occupation or lifestyle, do not use this product.
Consuming this product during pregnancy exposes your child to delta-9-THC, which can affect your child’s behavior and learning ability.
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
