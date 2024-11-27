About this product
Funky Charms is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grease Monkey and Rainbow Chip. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. Funky Charms has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Funky Charms, before let us know! Leave a review.
