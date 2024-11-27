About this product
Profile: Sweet fruity blueberries and spicy earth, accented by sour citrus and fresh herbs.
Type: Indica
Main Cannabinoids: THC-P
Perfect for providing calming effects while simultaneously inducing happiness and uplifting the mood
1 Gram disposables have returned more potent than ever.
This live resin blend is crafted with pure THC-P only blend, delivering potent effects and robust flavor. Our enhanced Diamond 2.0 device features an LED display, postless dual airflow, and an improved battery for extended use between charges. At 1g this is a perfect device for on the go. THC-P Live Resin is available in 10 delectable flavors, perfect for enjoying anytime, anywhere.
Device: Diamond 2.0
Capacity: 1g
Type: Pen Style Disposable
Finish: White Soft Finish
Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, USB-C Charging.
Single Button Operation: 3 Clicks to Change Temp, 2 Clicks for Pre Heat, 5 clicks to turn on or off.
Certificate of Analysis
Torch THC-P LIVE RESIN Disposable Vape Midnight Runtz Indica 1G
About this product
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
Notice a problem?Report this item