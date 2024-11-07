About this product
Trainwreck Slide Piece All-In-One 7g Sativa
by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. There are many stories about the origin of the name. Some say growers grew it among a train wreck in Arcata, CA. Others say the plant's sprawling growth resembled a train wreck.
