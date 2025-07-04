About this product
Tyson 2.0 THCP Blend Pre-Rolled Blunt Babies - 8-Count
8 mini pre-rolls per tin
100 mg blend of THCP, THCA, HHCP, and Delta 8 per blunt
Rolled in Mike Tyson's own Toad Terpene-infused blunt wraps
Rolled with Sour Diesel weed strain terpenes
Made in America: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies exemplify fine American artistry and feature premium ingredients for a consistently delightful smoking experience.
USDA Organic: The USDA organic seal proudly adorns Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies, certifying them as an organic product with an impressive 95 percent or more organic content.
800 mg: Each set of Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies tins combines 800mg, with 8 rolls thoughtfully infused at 100mg each for your enjoyment,
Lab Tested: All Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies undergo rigorous lab testing, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety for our customers.
Tyson Blunt Wraps: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies are expertly crafted using Mike Tyson's own tobacco-free blunt wraps.
Pure Hemp Flower: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies are exclusively crafted from pure hemp flower, ensuring an authentic and premium smoking experience.
High Potency Blend: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies offers a potent blend featuring THCP, THCA, HHCP, and D8 in a 95% concentration, complemented by 5% terpenes for flavor infusion.
Pocket-Friendly Case: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies come in a compact, pocket-friendly case that holds eight rolls per case.
Short Burn / Dogwalker: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies are a perfect match for a short and swiftly-burning stroll during your dog-walking adventure.
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
