About this product
The Muffins Hash Hole THCA Pre-Roll is a heavyweight hitter, loaded with 2 grams of top-shelf flower infused with THCA hash batter for an ultra-potent, flavor-packed session. Whether you’re lighting up solo or passing it around, this pre-roll delivers thick clouds, bold taste, and that signature “hash hole” slow-burn effect.
From the moment you crack open the tube, the aroma hits loud—sticky sweet, terp-heavy, and strain-specific. No shake, no trim—just premium bud and high-potency hash
batter wrapped in a perfectly rolled cone.
Each flavor is strain specific to match your vibe. Choose from uplifting sativas, heavy hitting indicas, or balanced hybrids for that sweet in between. If you love pre-rolls with
wax, this is your lane. The THCA Hash Hole packs serious power for smokers who want something that actually hits. Perfect for everyday smokers who want flavor, potency, and
quality in every puff
Muffins Hash Hole THCA Hash Batter Infused Pre Rolls
Indoor Grown THC-A Flower
2 Grams Per Pre Rolled Joint
1 Single Pre Roll Per Tube
🍦 Vanilla Bean Dream (Hybrid) – Rich vanilla with a mellow finish. Smooth, chill, and oh-so tasty.
Muffins Hash Hole THCA Hash Batter Infused Pre Rolls - Vanilla Bean Dream (Hybrid)
by Aventus 8
Pre-rollsTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
