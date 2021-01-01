About this product
Our Epsom Salt Soak and Pain Relief Balm both contain Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is the most abundant compound and occurs naturally in the cannabis plant. When combined with all natural elements and oils in a topical formulation, it’s a great method of relief, adding a therapeutic touch to a relaxing soak in the bath or a soothing massage after a long day of work.
Avexia™
This medicinal cannabis is formulated from the finest, sustainably sourced U.S. ingredients. We rely heavily on organic ingredients, examining and testing each batch to meet our rigorous standards and guarantee incomparable quality. The Avexia Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) micro-dosing tablets, made with natural cannabinoids, provide quick relief and are a convenient option for medicinal consumption.