About this strain
Bred by John Dieser of Verano brands, Super Glu is a backcrossing with Original Glue. The strain highlights the diesel aroma of its parent, but tastes more floral with added rich coffee notes. Buds are caked in trichomes.
Super Glu effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
61% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
23% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
23% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
