This is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created specifically to commemorate the Seattle Seahawk's Superbowl 50 appearance. Like the name suggests, this tasty bud will hit you like a freight train, slamming you into a full body high that leaves you feeling relaxed yet still functional. Your mind will be dazed with strong cerebral effects that lift your mood and leave your imagination soaring through hazy introspection. As you fade away mentally, you'll slowly succumb to a building body buzz that fills your limbs with a sense of laziness that doesn't weigh you down entirely. 12th Man has a surprisingly sweet pungent earthy kush aroma and a flavor of sweet grassy pine accented by a dank aftertaste that hangs around long after you finish smoking, making for one powerhouse bud that is sure to leave you begging for more!
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.