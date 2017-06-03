About this product
Shurman by Solstice won Best CBD Flower at the 2017 Dope Cup in Seattle, WA. This phenomenal strain was a happy accident brought forth from the phenotypes created from Solstice’s highest THC strains, Blueberry Cheesecake and The White. Possessing a surprisingly robust terpene profile for a CBD-dominant strain, Shurman expresses sweet and savory notes that coat the palate. Shurman has a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio and was named after the cofounder's dog, friend, and companion, Shurman.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.