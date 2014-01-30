About this product
Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.