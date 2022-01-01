Alien Tahoe OG X Lemon Alien Dawg



The Alien Orange Cookies high starts in the head, slamming into your brain with a super lifted effect that launches your mind into pure euphoric bliss. As your mind soars higher and higher, you'll feel an influx in motivation and focus that lends itself well to any task you have at hand. Soon, this effect will turn stoney, dropping you into a deeply relaxed state that's slightly unfocused and hazy at times. Thanks to these heavy effects and its high THC level, Alien Orange Cookies is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as migraines or headaches, depression, ADD or ADHD, mood swings, and chronic stress. This bud has an insanely delicious orange cookie flavor with a lightly sour exhale. The aroma follows the same profile, with rich sour citrus and earthy herbs and spices.