About this product
Alien Tahoe OG X Lemon Alien Dawg
The Alien Orange Cookies high starts in the head, slamming into your brain with a super lifted effect that launches your mind into pure euphoric bliss. As your mind soars higher and higher, you'll feel an influx in motivation and focus that lends itself well to any task you have at hand. Soon, this effect will turn stoney, dropping you into a deeply relaxed state that's slightly unfocused and hazy at times. Thanks to these heavy effects and its high THC level, Alien Orange Cookies is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as migraines or headaches, depression, ADD or ADHD, mood swings, and chronic stress. This bud has an insanely delicious orange cookie flavor with a lightly sour exhale. The aroma follows the same profile, with rich sour citrus and earthy herbs and spices.
The Alien Orange Cookies high starts in the head, slamming into your brain with a super lifted effect that launches your mind into pure euphoric bliss. As your mind soars higher and higher, you'll feel an influx in motivation and focus that lends itself well to any task you have at hand. Soon, this effect will turn stoney, dropping you into a deeply relaxed state that's slightly unfocused and hazy at times. Thanks to these heavy effects and its high THC level, Alien Orange Cookies is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as migraines or headaches, depression, ADD or ADHD, mood swings, and chronic stress. This bud has an insanely delicious orange cookie flavor with a lightly sour exhale. The aroma follows the same profile, with rich sour citrus and earthy herbs and spices.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.