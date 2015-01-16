About this product
Alpha Blue, also known as "Dream Diesel," or "DD," is a high-flying sativa marijuana strain that combines Blue Dream and NYC Diesel. In 2011 this compelling blend claimed two 2nd place prizes for a sativa at the High Times’ Medical Cup in Denver and San Francisco. Its buds are glazed with sugary trichomes and take on hues of deep red and violet. The aroma is a combination of tart blueberry and sour candy that create a pungent mixture of earthy berry and Haze upon exhale. The sweet fragrance of Alpha Blue brings with it uplifting effects that produce a calming, relaxed mood without putting you to sleep. The cerebral and happy buzz is a great tool when coping with stress and anxiety.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.