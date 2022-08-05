About this product
The strain is famously known for its tart blueberry smells and tastes along with its calming effects that won’t send you off to La-La land. You should definitely take the time to smell the flower because your nose will awaken in delight with the aromas of pine, hops, orange, lavender and cinnamon. Terpene lab tests reveal high levels of Myrcene, a known anti-inflammatory that can also help with relaxation as well as notable test results of Pinene which can aid with alertness and memory.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.