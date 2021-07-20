About this product
Kosher Kush x Gelato 41
The team at Alien Labs is all about having a good time, so you likely won’t be disappointed with your Baklava experience. Most smokers describe their high as one that starts off incredibly euphoric, and despite her indica-leaning tendencies, this strain might infuse you with a bit of short-lived energy. Rather than feeling foggy-headed, it’s possible that this strain will help you to focus on your thoughts while your body sinks deeper into bliss. Before long, you’ll possibly have a new love affair with your couch and you may not want to move.
About this strain
Baklava effects
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
27% of people report feeling focused
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064