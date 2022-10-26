About this product
Banana OG x Wedding Cake
Avitas Premium Pre-roll Twin packs are another great way to enjoy your favorite strains of Avitas Flower you already know and love - now in a 2-pack! Strain specific pre-rolls filled with the same premium, single sourced, slow-cured indoor flower. Great for sharing with friends or saving one for later. All bud, no trim and always made with care.
Avitas Premium Pre-roll Twin packs are another great way to enjoy your favorite strains of Avitas Flower you already know and love - now in a 2-pack! Strain specific pre-rolls filled with the same premium, single sourced, slow-cured indoor flower. Great for sharing with friends or saving one for later. All bud, no trim and always made with care.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064