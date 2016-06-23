(Banana Cakes) Banana OG x Wedding Cake (MK Ultra) OG Kush x G13



(Banana Cakes) Banana Cakes is one of the most delicious strains out there, if you like bananas! When you first breathe in there is a slight gas aroma but then is overcome by a sweet banana dough! A feeling of euphoria and body tingles will slowly begin to take over your body. This is definitely the strain to toke on after a really stressful day or hard physical labor. Soon your body will forget all about it's pains and you can just relax and enjoy the rest of your day! (MK Ultra) It has a pungent flavor that is a blend of skunk and earthy tastes. MK Ultra is an incredibly hard-hitting strain with a strong and strange odor. It is well-known for its hypnotic powers that immediately affect your system. It can help you relax the entire day as it instantly calms your nerves and makes you feel drowsy. MK Ultra is mainly used for treating different kinds of pains and provides relief from mild to chronic pains conveniently. It is also used to treat stress and anxiety as it has a calming effect on strained nerves. MK Ultra can also be employed for curing insomnia, anxiety and a loss of appetite. It stimulates your appetite and makes you feel hungry quickly. The side effects of this strain mainly include having a dry mouth. You can also get dry eyes, dizziness and headaches by using this strain.