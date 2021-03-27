Bonkers x Rainbow Chip



Named for the iconic lost boys’ catchphrase in Hook, Bangarang is the perfect choice for any hybrid lover who’s after a full-bodied high with a slight sativa lean. The high comes on fast and hard, slamming into the brain with a high-flying euphoria that launches the spirits to new heights of uplifted happiness and giddy sociability. You’ll feel a touch of focus that soon ebbs and flows, fading away into a hazy bliss that leaves you giggling for hours on end. This is accompanied by a relaxing body high that helps you kick back and really relieve stress. Bangarang is a great choice for treating conditions such as depression, chronic pain, nausea or appetite loss, chronic fatigue, headaches or migraines and chronic stress. This bud has a sweet and sour citrusy lemon flavor with a super spicy pepper exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour lemony overtone accented by spicy herbs and fresh earth.