About this product
Bonkers x Rainbow Chip
Named for the iconic lost boys’ catchphrase in Hook, Bangarang is the perfect choice for a full-bodied high with a slight sativa lean. The high comes on fast and hard, slamming into the brain with a high-flying euphoria that launches the spirits to new heights of uplifted happiness and giddy sociability. You’ll feel a touch of focus that soon ebbs and flows, fading away into a hazy bliss that leaves you giggling for hours on end. This is accompanied by a relaxing body high that helps you kick back and really relieve stress. Bangarang is a great choice for treating conditions such as depression, chronic pain, nausea or appetite loss, chronic fatigue, headaches or migraines and chronic stress. This bud has a sweet and sour citrusy lemon flavor with a super spicy pepper exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour lemony overtone accented by spicy herbs and fresh earth.
Named for the iconic lost boys’ catchphrase in Hook, Bangarang is the perfect choice for a full-bodied high with a slight sativa lean. The high comes on fast and hard, slamming into the brain with a high-flying euphoria that launches the spirits to new heights of uplifted happiness and giddy sociability. You’ll feel a touch of focus that soon ebbs and flows, fading away into a hazy bliss that leaves you giggling for hours on end. This is accompanied by a relaxing body high that helps you kick back and really relieve stress. Bangarang is a great choice for treating conditions such as depression, chronic pain, nausea or appetite loss, chronic fatigue, headaches or migraines and chronic stress. This bud has a sweet and sour citrusy lemon flavor with a super spicy pepper exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour lemony overtone accented by spicy herbs and fresh earth.
About this strain
Bangarang effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Tingly
60% of people report feeling tingly
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Creative
60% of people report feeling creative
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064