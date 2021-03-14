About this product
About this strain
Beach Wedding is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Wedding Cake. This strain produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. In small doses, Beach Wedding provides enough mental energy for tackling small tasks around the house. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa. Beach Wedding smells pungent with earthy undertones of citrus. Growers say this strain comes in pointy, dark purple buds with bright orange hairs and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Beach Wedding was originally bred by Oni Seeds Co. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.