About this product
Blueberry X Bomb #1
Berry Bomb has the aroma of sweet spicey blueberry and the taste of sweet blueberry pie. This flavorful strain has powerful sedating properties and a strong body high. Excellent for unwinding after a long day.
About this strain
Berry Bomb is a cross of Blueberry and Bomb #1 with powerful sedative effects. Sweet blueberry and earthy pine flavors launch you into Berry Bomb’s potent full-body effects, which can ease you into a restful night or an afternoon nap. Berry Bomb sometimes expresses itself in cool hues of blue in lower temperatures, and it grows tall in outdoor gardens. Berry Bomb thrives in screen of green (SCROG) setups, and indoor plants finish flowering in 8 weeks.
Berry Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
