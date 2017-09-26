About this product
About this strain
Berry White, also known as "Barry White," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry White is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. Berry White is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.
Berry White effects
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.