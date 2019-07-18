OG Blueberry X Cookies and Cream



This strain is perfect for any level of user who is looking for a relaxing and long-lasting high. The effects come on with a building effect, easing you in with smooth lifted feelings that leave you flying. You'll feel a tingly effect behind the eyes and in the back of your neck at the onset that soon spreads from limb to limb, relaxing you entirely and leaving you pretty aroused. This effect will also cause you to become more and more giggly, laughing at anything around you without relief. This bud has a sweet nutty vanilla flavor with hints of creamy blueberry and fresh pine. The aroma is very earthy and herbal with a lemony citrus overtone accented by berries and spices.