About this product
OG Blueberry X Cookies and Cream
This strain is perfect for any level of user who is looking for a relaxing and long-lasting high. The effects come on with a building effect, easing you in with smooth lifted feelings that leave you flying. You'll feel a tingly effect behind the eyes and in the back of your neck at the onset that soon spreads from limb to limb, relaxing you entirely and leaving you pretty aroused. This effect will also cause you to become more and more giggly, laughing at anything around you without relief. This bud has a sweet nutty vanilla flavor with hints of creamy blueberry and fresh pine. The aroma is very earthy and herbal with a lemony citrus overtone accented by berries and spices.
About this strain
Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.
Big Smooth effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
