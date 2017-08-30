About this product
Blackberry x Cherry AK 47
Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. It has a very uplifting high, it is quite potent, but that should not frighten you from giving it a try. The high starts from the back of your head and makes its way to the back of your ears. Black Cherry Soda offers a cerebral experience unlike any other. A few more hits and you will feel the high setting in on your shoulders. It has an amazing upper body tingle that packs quite a punch.
About this strain
Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.
Black Cherry Soda effects
Reported by real people like you
274 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
