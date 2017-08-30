Blackberry x Cherry AK 47



Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. It has a very uplifting high, it is quite potent, but that should not frighten you from giving it a try. The high starts from the back of your head and makes its way to the back of your ears. Black Cherry Soda offers a cerebral experience unlike any other. A few more hits and you will feel the high setting in on your shoulders. It has an amazing upper body tingle that packs quite a punch.