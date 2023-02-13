About this product
Jack Herer X Black Domina
If you're looking for an uplifted head high that's pretty well balanced with a relaxing body buzz, you've found it! Black Jack boasts complementary effects that are sure to please the pickiest of patients, infusing feelings of creative energy with a relaxing pain-erasing buzz that will leave you relaxed and in a state of pure bliss long after you toke. A sense of focus sometimes comes with the high, letting you concentrate on mild activities, like watching Netflix or playing a video game, but definitely not anything more than that. With these effects and its strong 14-24% average THC level, Black Jack is perfect for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, pain, inattentiveness, and chronic stress. This bud has a sweet woody flavor with hints of pungent spice and pine. The aroma is very earthy and spicy in nature with a pungent overtone that's accented by sweet pine and lemon. Blackjack buds are super dark, with purple leaves, dark amber hairs, and a coating of dark amber colored crystal trichomes that have slightly milky centers.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064