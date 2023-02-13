Jack Herer X Black Domina



If you're looking for an uplifted head high that's pretty well balanced with a relaxing body buzz, you've found it! Black Jack boasts complementary effects that are sure to please the pickiest of patients, infusing feelings of creative energy with a relaxing pain-erasing buzz that will leave you relaxed and in a state of pure bliss long after you toke. A sense of focus sometimes comes with the high, letting you concentrate on mild activities, like watching Netflix or playing a video game, but definitely not anything more than that. With these effects and its strong 14-24% average THC level, Black Jack is perfect for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, pain, inattentiveness, and chronic stress. This bud has a sweet woody flavor with hints of pungent spice and pine. The aroma is very earthy and spicy in nature with a pungent overtone that's accented by sweet pine and lemon. Blackjack buds are super dark, with purple leaves, dark amber hairs, and a coating of dark amber colored crystal trichomes that have slightly milky centers.

