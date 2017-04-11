About this product
Named after the deadly African snake, the Black Mamba cannabis strain is renowned among its users for strong effects that has made them curl up and want to rest. It’s an indica-dominant hybrid, so a state of sedation or deep lethargy will be inevitable as reviewers have noted. Some have used it to help relieve insomnia while others have used it to fight off bodily aches and pains that kept them from falling asleep. The Black Mamba strain has a terpene profile high in Myrcene, the terpene that is reputed to help a person feel sleepy. Some consumers have reported that Black Mamba assisted well in alleviating mood syndromes such as depression and anxiousness. In any case, Black Mamba purportedly helps users reach a better state of mind while calming their body down into a relaxed state. Its scent is skunky but sweet, containing hints of berries such as grapes. Both the inhale and exhale have been known to be very smooth, so anyone that has a sensitive throat or lungs will be happy to note this strain’s smoke isn’t harsh.
Black Mamba, also known as "Black Mamba #6," is an indica marijuana strain thought to be a cross of Granddaddy Purple and Black Domina. This strain features dark green and dense nugs that have a strong perfume aroma and a distinctly sweet grape taste that is reminiscent of GDP. Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from. Black Mamba is believed to be named after the deadly African snake (or perhaps the vengeful bride from the movie Kill Bill), so it’s no surprise that this strain is known for being strong (it might just knock less experienced users into nap time). These plants produce dark green to purple leaves, but it’s the flowers that appear after about 8 weeks that really give a hint to its supposed heritage.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.