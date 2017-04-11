Granddaddy Purple x Black Domina



Named after the deadly African snake, the Black Mamba cannabis strain is renowned among its users for strong effects that has made them curl up and want to rest. It’s an indica-dominant hybrid, so a state of sedation or deep lethargy will be inevitable as reviewers have noted. Some have used it to help relieve insomnia while others have used it to fight off bodily aches and pains that kept them from falling asleep. The Black Mamba strain has a terpene profile high in Myrcene, the terpene that is reputed to help a person feel sleepy. Some consumers have reported that Black Mamba assisted well in alleviating mood syndromes such as depression and anxiousness. In any case, Black Mamba purportedly helps users reach a better state of mind while calming their body down into a relaxed state. Its scent is skunky but sweet, containing hints of berries such as grapes. Both the inhale and exhale have been known to be very smooth, so anyone that has a sensitive throat or lungs will be happy to note this strain’s smoke isn’t harsh.