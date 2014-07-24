About this product
This strain produces effects that feel buzzy and relaxing. Blackberry has a pungent aroma that smells like fruit and fuel. It tastes amazing and smooth just like a bowl of fruit. If you are looking for a daytime strain, you should not look any further. Blackberry offers a body and cerebral high that will overwhelm you in no time. Furthermore, you will feel more energetic and talkative all the while feeling incredibly social. On the other hand, Blackberry is equally effective at treating several medical conditions including stress, depression, and anxiety.
Blackberry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Domina with Raspberry Cough. This strain produces effects that feel buzzy and relaxing. Blackberry has a pungent aroma that smells like fruit and fuel. Growers say this strain comes in a tight leaf struture with frosty buds. Blackberry grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 9-11 weeks.
