Afghani X Blackberry
This strain is incredibly potent, especially considering its 20% THC content offering an amazing high. The buds are dense, covered by trichomes and red hairs. However, you will notice hues of yellow, purples and blacks laced throughout the vivid buds. On the other hand, it has a very strong Kush aroma that is smooth-sweet and heady. But it is not as pungent as you would expect it to be. As for the taste, it tastes a lot like it smells. There is a pretty good reason why it is known as Blackberry Kush, it does have a berry taste to it after all. What is really amazing about Blackberry Kush is that you will require very little of it to get the high you want. However, smoking too much of the strain will make you sleep in no time. This explains why it is highly preferred by patients suffering from pain and insomnia. However, since it is an indica dominant strain, it is better for night time use.
About this strain
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
Blackberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,461 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
