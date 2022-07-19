Afghani X Blackberry



This strain is incredibly potent, especially considering its 20% THC content offering an amazing high. The buds are dense, covered by trichomes and red hairs. However, you will notice hues of yellow, purples and blacks laced throughout the vivid buds. On the other hand, it has a very strong Kush aroma that is smooth-sweet and heady. But it is not as pungent as you would expect it to be. As for the taste, it tastes a lot like it smells. There is a pretty good reason why it is known as Blackberry Kush, it does have a berry taste to it after all. What is really amazing about Blackberry Kush is that you will require very little of it to get the high you want. However, smoking too much of the strain will make you sleep in no time. This explains why it is highly preferred by patients suffering from pain and insomnia. However, since it is an indica dominant strain, it is better for night time use.