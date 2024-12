Lemon BarZ x Blue Steel



Taking on a more psychoactive effect, from its parent “Lemon BarZ”, which is a true heady sativa. Blue Lemonade is a luxury strain filled with rich blueberry smoothie terpenes, coated in a fresh lemon zest, and fit for any activity. Be it day time or night, the pairing of this strain enables the user to be immersed in a rich compilation of berry and citrus notes, with the right terpenes to still promote body weakness and sleep induction.

