With powerful effects that leave the user feeling happy and uplifted yet utterly and completely relaxed in both mind and body, Blue Power is one powerhouse that you'll never be able to get enough of. The high hits you first with a cerebral lift that infuses you with a deep sense of happiness and a slight sense of awareness and focus that will have you honing in on the little details of things around you and completely zoning out. As this head high builds, a body buzz will wash over you, easing away any pains and leaving you feeling calm and at ease. This bud has a super fragrant aroma of lemons, berries, and kush with a floral overtone that's mellow and addictive. The flavor is very sweet and fruity with a citrus overtone and touches of delicious earthy berries upon exhale. Blue Power buds have very vibrant popcorn-shaped nugs with blue undertones, fuzzy bright orange hairs, and a dusting of super chunky white crystal trichomes.
The indica-dominant Blue Power is one of Sin City Seeds’ signature strains, bred from Sour Double, Master Kush, The White, and Blue Moonshine genetics. Cherished for its fragrant buds, Blue Power offers a sweet fusion of lemon and berry flavors with an earthy finish. It should be noted that another genetic variation released by Vision Seeds crosses Blueberry, White Widow, and Skunk #1. This rendition is described as a happy and uplifting indica that helps focus the mind while fighting stress.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.