Sour Double x Master Kush x Blue Moonshine



With powerful effects that leave the user feeling happy and uplifted yet utterly and completely relaxed in both mind and body, Blue Power is one powerhouse that you'll never be able to get enough of. The high hits you first with a cerebral lift that infuses you with a deep sense of happiness and a slight sense of awareness and focus that will have you honing in on the little details of things around you and completely zoning out. As this head high builds, a body buzz will wash over you, easing away any pains and leaving you feeling calm and at ease. This bud has a super fragrant aroma of lemons, berries, and kush with a floral overtone that's mellow and addictive. The flavor is very sweet and fruity with a citrus overtone and touches of delicious earthy berries upon exhale. Blue Power buds have very vibrant popcorn-shaped nugs with blue undertones, fuzzy bright orange hairs, and a dusting of super chunky white crystal trichomes.